Man gets four-month prison spell for carrying the Master Sword in public

God forbid Ganondorf attacks Warwickshire anytime soon, as the local Master Sword-wielding hero has been arrested and incarcerated by local authorities.

As confirmed by the Warwickshire Police, 48-year-old Anthony Bray has been arrested and handed a four-month-long prison sentence for carrying a replica of the Master Sword around in public. This wasn't a full-scale version of the famed weapon however, as it was instead a six-inch replica that featured a blade that could be unsheathed at the click of a button.

Local police were notified of the situation on June 8, 2024, when Bray was spotted walking around Nuneaton with an undetermined item in his hand, which upon questioning was confirmed to be an illegal bladed article. Bray stated that the item was a "fidget toy" that he was using to keep his hands busy, and that he "would not have used it as a weapon".

Sgt Spellman of the Patrol Investigations Unit said "We take a zero tolerance to bladed articles in public, and Bray has fallen afoul of this. It is possible to find fidget toys that aren't six-inch blades. It is possible not to walk down the street holding them out in front of you. With a bit more self-awareness, Bray could have avoided contact with us completely."

Bray was also handed a £154 fine for the incident.