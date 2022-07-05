Man drops USB drive with entire city's personal data on it after night out

HQ

The Japanese city of Amagasaki, which neighbours Osaka, is known for its onsen bathhouses and lively, inexpensive city life, but it's also the subject of the latest unusual headline.

And this is because a subcontractor to the city's IT department has lost a USB drive containing , the personal, tax and banking information of all the city's citizens, according to ABC News sources.

For unknown reasons, the man, who as far as we have been able to understand was tasked with transferring data and then formatting the USB drive in question, but instead chose to put the drive with data in his bag, after which he went out on the town to one or more local "gastropubs" - called izakaya. As people who have been to Japan know, there is not so much gastro, but really a lot of pub over these places, and he wakes up the next day with a serious hangover and without his bag. After desperately searching, he had to go to the police.

The bag was found after a few days and nothing had been taken from it, the police theory is that he hasn't been robbed but has been so drunk that he dropped it and forgot about it. Nothing was missing from the bag, not even the owner's mobile phone, and there is nothing to suggest that anyone tried to access the, thankfully, encrypted drive.