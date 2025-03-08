English
Man climbs Big Ben tower waving Palestinian flag

A barefoot protestor demands action as he scales iconic clock tower.

In the early hours of March 8, a barefoot man made headlines by climbing the famous Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, in London's Palace of Westminster (via Reuters).

As he ascended the 96-meter landmark, he waved a Palestinian flag and shouted "free Palestine." Authorities quickly responded, with the Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade on-site, trying to ensure his safe removal.

No immediate danger was reported, and efforts to end the protest peacefully continued. However, his actions quickly captured attention, partly due to the symbolic link some pro-Palestinian groups claim between Big Ben and the Clock Tower at Hebron Gate.

