Man City and Gen.G Esports extend partnership

It seems like the partnership between Gen.G Esports and Premier League titan Manchester City has been a successful one, as following the partnership kicking off last June, the pair have announced that they will continue to work together and have extended their deal.

This was revealed in a blog post where Man City states that "the renewed partnership will continue to blend the worlds of traditional sport and esports to create unique fan experiences and engaging content for Man City and Gen.G's global audiences."

We're also told that the extension will see co-branded activations being held for fans in Korea, as well as exclusive coaching programmes being offered too. There will even be an amateur tournament held for League of Legends players across Korea.

It's unclear how long this extension is slated to last.