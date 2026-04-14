Man charged over Molotov attack targeting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

HQ

A 20-year-old Texas man has been charged after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at the San Francisco home of Sam Altman and attempting to set fire to the headquarters of OpenAI, according to federal authorities.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Moreno-Gama, was captured on surveillance footage carrying out the attack and was later arrested by police. Investigators say he was in possession of a self-written "anti-AI" document containing threats directed at Altman, which is being used as evidence of motive.

According to the FBI, Moreno-Gama traveled from Texas to California ahead of the attack. Authorities also recovered multiple incendiary devices, kerosene, and a lighter at the time of his arrest. Court records state that he told security personnel he intended to burn the company's building and harm those inside.

Sam Altman // Shutterstock

US prosecutors said the case could be treated as domestic terrorism if evidence shows the attack was intended to influence public policy or coerce institutions. Moreno-Gama now faces charges including attempted destruction of property using explosives and possession of an unregistered firearm.

If convicted, he could receive a minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison for the explosives charge, along with an additional sentence of up to 10 years for the firearm offense.

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny of OpenAI, particularly regarding its potential role in national security and proposed cooperation with the US government on AI-related defense projects.