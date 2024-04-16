Man at Arms has produced the Darksaber from The Mandalorian

HQ

Over the years, Man at Arms has been showing off some awesome looking weapons that they have made and now it's time again. Man at Arms has forged a medieval version of the iconic weapon Darksaber from the TV series The Mandalorian and now there is a video showing off its beauty.

The design of this Darksaber is created by artist Jake Bartok with 3D renderings by Galactic Armory. So go and watch the video where Man at Arms shows how they create our favourite Star Wars weapons in medieval style. Awesome craftsmanship if I do say so myself.