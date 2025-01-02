Man arrested for attacking Dollar General store shoppers with Pokémon cards

HQ

In a bizarre incident, a man from Rome, Georgia, was arrested after allegedly using Pokémon cards to assault customers at a local Dollar General store. According to police reports acquired by Dexerto, Grant Timothy Wentz, 32, caused a stir when he entered the store without shoes or a shirt, shouting at shoppers and throwing items around. Among those items were none other than Pokémon card packs, one of which reportedly struck a customer in the neck.

The bizarre incident took place after Wentz had been acting erratically, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Witnesses claim that he was throwing objects at random, and when the police arrived, he was making little sense in his conversations. As if the situation wasn't strange enough, Wentz was charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery, and walking under the influence of alcohol.

Though it may sound like a scene straight out of a surreal comedy, this isn't the first time Pokémon cards have been involved in violent incidents. In 2023, a man was sentenced to life for a deadly assault using a bag of Pokémon cards. Could these collectible cards become the next unexpected weapon of choice?