English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Man arrested after car rams crowd at Liverpool title parade

More than 50 injured as vehicle crashes into fans during Premier League celebrations.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom. Thanks to British police, we now know that a 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence after a car struck dozens during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade.

Police confirmed that 11 people remain hospitalized in stable condition, while the rest have been treated and released. The incident, which occurred near the end of the route, is believed to be isolated and not linked to terrorism. But check out more info in this video.

Man arrested after car rams crowd at Liverpool title parade
Man arrested after car rams crowd at Liverpool title parade // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited Kingdom


Loading next content