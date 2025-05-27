Man arrested after car rams crowd at Liverpool title parade

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . Thanks to British police, we now know that a 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence after a car struck dozens during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade.



You might be interested: Car rams crowd during Liverpool title parade.



Police confirmed that 11 people remain hospitalized in stable condition, while the rest have been treated and released. The incident, which occurred near the end of the route, is believed to be isolated and not linked to terrorism. But check out more info in this video.