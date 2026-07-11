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Man almost sucked out through a window on a Ryanair flight

Everything was sorted out and the person survived thanks to heroic passengers.

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A malfunctioning engine sent debris flying into a window on a Ryanair flight, nearly causing a passenger to be thrown out the window. He was hanging with his head and shoulders outside the window, but fortunately remained strapped in while his wife and other passengers pulled him back inside (thanks, Dexerto).

Fortunately, the man appeared to have escaped without injury, and the plane returned to Thessaloniki, Greece, where it had taken off from. Other passengers reported hearing a loud bang before the incident, and it could, of course, have turned out much worse.

Passengers were offered a replacement flight relatively soon after landing, but we can imagine that not everyone was exactly eager to get back in the air so quickly after the incident.

Man almost sucked out through a window on a Ryanair flight
Shutterstock

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