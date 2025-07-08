Mamorukun ReCurse launches for PC and consoles in September

Xbox and Japan has always been a heart-breaking story, but the fact is that there were a few years in the beginning for the Xbox 360 when it did quite well and the console initially even outsold the PlayStation 3 for a period.

This, of course, led to a lot of Japanese games coming to the console, one of which was Mamorukun Curse, an exclusive from 2009. But it was only launched in Japan (in 2013 it was launched for the PlayStation 3, but only in the US and by then the PlayStation 4 was approaching so not many people cared) so we suspect many of you missed it completely. But now we get the chance to check it out.

The game will be re-released world wide (thanks TrueAchievements) for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox under the name Mamorukun ReCurse. This is a cute 'em up with obvious bullet hell inspiration, and is a bit reminiscent of classics like the Super Nintendo hit Pocky & Rocky. Check out the trailer below, Mamorukun ReCurse will be released on September 25.