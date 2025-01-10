Mallorca fans denounce harassment in Saudi Arabia after Real Madrid game: "Women were molested, taking photos without consent"

HQ

The Real Madrid - Mallorca game last night, semi-final of the Spanish Supercup, has been news for more than just the result (3-0 to Real Madrid) and even the brawl that erupted at the end, particularly between Jude Bellingham, Raúl Asencio and Pablo Maffeo. No, we are talking about the shameful behaviour of spectators in the King Abdulla stadium.

As the match was played in Saudi Arabia (host of the Supercup since 2020 until at least 2029), that meant very few local fans can afford to attend the stadium. The majority of spectators are local, and the vast majority of local fans will support the most famous team internationally (Barcelona yesterday, and Real Madrid today). And after the game, the few Majorcan supporters were harassed by the rest of the public, in the stadium and even in the walk back to the bus.

Various Mallorca fans talked to a Spanish TV radio station, denouncing that fans were "heckling us, hundreds of people lined the corridors taking photos of us without consent, even slapping us on the back, making fun of us, making 3-0 gestures with their fingers... In other words, it was very, very unpleasant".

This fan also says that women were touched and taken photos without consent. The worst part was for the women, who were touched, taken photos without consent. Cristina Palavra, wife of Mallorca player Dani Rodríguez, also denounced that there was no one there to protect them during the 15 minute walk from the stadium to a bus.

"The Spanish Football Federation and all responsible have to seriously look into it and why a competition like this is played in this country", a fan said.