Malcolm in the Middle revival gets first teaser trailer and release date

It has been 19 years since we last saw Malcolm in the Middle on our screens, and we won't be waiting too much longer to see the revival spring to life. We've known that the revival series was coming for quite some time now, and the show wrapped filming earlier in the year. There were hopes for perhaps a Christmas arrival for the new series, yet its release date puts it into next April.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair is a four-part event miniseries, following the lives of Malcolm, Reese, Dewey, and Francis alongside their own families as they come together again for Hal and Lois' 40th wedding anniversary.

Malcolm appears to have been avoiding his family for years, which fans of the original show may understand considering how chaotic things got in the Wilkerson home. Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair will premiere on the 10th of April on Hulu and via Disney+ in other territories.