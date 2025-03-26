Malcolm in the Middle recasts Dewey for new episodes

The Malcolm in the Middle revival is officially a go, with many of the original series' cast members returning to reprise their roles from one of TV's most-beloved sitcoms. Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Frankie Muniz, and more are set to come back, but one face we won't be seeing is that of Erik Per Sullivan.

Sullivan - who played Dewey in the series - largely abandoned acting following its finale in 2006. He last appeared in a film back in 2010, and has since pursued a life in academia. He has been absent from previous cast reunions, and so it makes sense that he's not present in this upcoming revival.

As reported by Variety, he'll be replaced by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Malcolm's other brothers, Francis and Reese, will be played by their original actors Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield. Malcolm's youngest brother Jamie will be played by Anthony Timpano and his new youngest sibling Kelly will be played by Vaughan Murray.

The plot for these revival episodes centres around Hal and Lois reuniting their family to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary, with Malcolm, his girlfriend and daughter being roped into some usual family antics.

