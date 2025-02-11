Malapata Studio gets a head start on Steam Next Fest and releases new demo of Camper Van: Make it Home

HQ

The upcoming Steam Next Fest will take place from 24 February to 3 March, but ahead of the avalanche of new game tests coming soon to Valve's platform, Malapata Studio has decided to start the engine on its own and release a new demo of Camper Van: Make it Home today, 11 February.

This new demo offers 40 minutes of gameplay and introduces the new workshop system, as well as more interior customisation options, van colours, a revamped user interface and new gameplay options.

Although Camper Van still has no firm release date, the studio confirms that it will be released later this year on PC and also on Switch. Are you going to give it a try? Also check out our latest interview with them on Gamereactor.