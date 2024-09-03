Making a new Final Fantasy, or something entirely new? Yoshi-P opens up

HQ

With the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail already in the books, one wonders where Square Enix's Creative Studio 3 MMO will go next, and director Naoki Yoshida has some answers. During the recent Gamescom he answered many of them in front of Gamereactor's microphones, in an interview you can watch in full below. Among other things, he suggests that we might soon hear something about "Nintendo consoles" releases.

But what's beyond that? While we know that FF XIV's future is assured for many years to come, it's inevitable to think of Yoshi-P leading some project, as he did in FF XVI as a producer.

What would you prefer, to make a new numbered Final Fantasy game, or an entirely new IP?

Yoshida, far from dodging the question, answered the following: "I think first and foremost it depends on what the company expects But looking back, I've been working on Final Fantasy XIV and XVI And so in Creative Studio 3 we have a lot of knowledge that we've accumulated And I think we can get a lot out of it So if we could choose either of the options you mentioned Then I think it would be great to use that knowledge and maybe create something new."

While we hope to continue to see Naoki Yoshida in the credits of future Final Fantasy releases, we'd be even happier to see what he and his team can do with a hypothetical "Yoshi-IP".