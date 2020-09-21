Make yourself an Xbox Series X out of paper

You're watching Advertisements

It probably won't be the most powerful console, in fact, it won't play any games at all. Still, if you want to see if the Xbox Series S or X looks better next to your TV or if you just want to find out if there's enough space on your TV unit, then Microsoft has a solution for you.

The platform holder has just shared some crafting fun where you can print, cut, crease and glue your very own papercraft Xbox console. Both consoles are available in both scale 1:1 and 1:3 (if for some reason you crave a tiny paper Xbox). Head over here to download the blueprints, and good luck.