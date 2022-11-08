Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | God of War: Ragnarök
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Sonic Frontiers

      Make sure to install your Sonic Frontiers DLC before starting a new game, says Sega

      Else it won't be valid after completing the tutorial area.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Sonic Frontiers is here, and with the launch in mind, Sega has taken to social media to give players a quick warning about how DLC is being handled in the title.

      Namely, if you're an owner of the Digital Deluxe Edition, it's said that you should install any DLC you want available before starting a new game, else it will not be valid and available to activate once you pass the tutorial area of the game.

      To add to this, Sega warns to make sure to have the most recent patch for the game installed before you install any DLC, and that if you're playing on Xbox, you may need to search for the DLC on the Xbox Store.

      Sega does confirm that this does not apply to future DLC, only that which comes in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, meaning you won't need to start a new game to add in the Monster Hunter DLC, the SA2 shoes, and more down the line.

      Sonic Frontiers

      Related texts

      0
      Sonic FrontiersScore

      Sonic Frontiers
      REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

      Sonic Team has tried their hand at reinventing the blue hedgehog's formula, and we've checked out how the end result has stacked up.



      Loading next content