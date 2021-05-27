Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Horizon Forbidden West

Make sure to catch the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play later today

The show starts at 10pm BST.

Sony is finally showing off a bunch of gameplay for its highly anticipated sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn later today, and while we do plan to cover the event, and update you on what's revealed when the time comes, you can also look to catch the stream yourself on PlayStation's Twitch channel or YouTube channel.

The show is expected to start at 10pm BST and will offer up around 14 minutes worth of gameplay captured on a PS5 console.

Considering Sony also did a similar State of Play for Ratchet and Clank : Rift Apart recently, we're hoping that this show will also give us an official release date, although this is only a hope.

Horizon Forbidden West

