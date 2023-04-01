Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Elden Ring

Make Radahn look even bigger with Elden Ring in first person

This impressive mod lets you get an even more immersive experience in the Lands Between.

HQ

It has been over a year since the release of Elden Ring. By now, you've likely completed your journey to become Elden Lord and are awaiting the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. If you want to freshen up the experience, though, mods have your back.

One overhaul mod looks to completely change the Elden Ring experience, adding in a first-person view, as well as plenty of other features such as a custom HUD, attack indicators, aim assist, a crosshair, and changes to movement.

You can download the First Person Souls mod from the Nexus right now, and a launch trailer has been released showing just how different Elden Ring is in first person.

Will you be taking on the challenge of first-person Elden Ring?

Elden Ring

