Make everything spatial with XReal's Beam

We've recently been checking out a slate of XReal's products as part of our Quick Look video series. The company is known for its spatial and XR gadgets, including glasses that effectively do a similar job to Apple's hefty Vision Pro headset. To continue this effort, we've now turned our attention to the Beam, which further enhances the XR offering XReal's devices can deliver.

By unlocking three more display modes, the Beam massively improves what XReal's gadgets can deliver, so to learn more about this in particular and how the Beam manages to achieve this feat, you can find the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the device.