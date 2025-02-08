"Make Europe great again": Far-right leaders rally in Madrid with nationalist vision to "reconquer" the continent

HQ

Madrid became this Saturday the stage for an ambitious power play as Europe's far-right leaders gathered for a high-profile summit, declaring their intention to redefine the political landscape. Under the slogan "Make Europe Great Again," they presented a vision of a continent governed by sovereign states, unshackled from Brussels' influence and progressive policies.

The event, hosted by Spain's Santiago Abascal, featured key figures such as France's Marine Le Pen, Italy's Matteo Salvini and Hungary's Viktor Orbán—each emboldened by Donald Trump's return to the White House, which they hailed as proof that nationalist politics is on the rise. The atmosphere crackled with fervor as speakers railed against immigration, woke ideology, and European bureaucracy, framing their movement as a historic "reconquest" of Europe's cultural and political identity.

Le Pen and Orbán called for a dramatic shift away from what they described as the European Union's "globalist agenda," while Salvini championed a return to "common sense policies" rooted in national sovereignty. The rallying cries resonated with the 2,000-strong audience, many waving national flags and cheering for a Europe they see as under siege by liberal elites.

Yet, despite the show of unity, the Patriots for Europe alliance remains fractured. Key nationalist parties such as Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy and Poland's Law and Justice Party have distanced themselves, wary of fully embracing a bloc that remains controversial even within the far-right spectrum, and the internal divisions raise questions about the alliance's ability to consolidate power ahead of future elections.

Meanwhile, Spain's ruling Socialist Party swiftly dismissed the gathering as an "ultra-right spectacle," arguing that its influence on European politics would be limited. However, with far-right parties gaining ground in several countries and public discontent with traditional parties on the rise, the movement's momentum cannot be ignored. Whether this momentum translates into lasting electoral success remains to be seen.