Make cleaning easier and more efficient with Dreame's Z30

We all know what it's like to have to whip out a vacuum and actually do some housework to prevent living in filth and squalor. It's a chore and can be quite time-consuming, but fortunately Dreame is attempting to help make housework more streamlined than ever, all with its vacuum, the Z30.

This device is powered by a 310AW suction system that is enhanced by a 99.99% filtration efficiency and all while having a smart detection mechanic that detects what kind of task it is being faced with and automatically adjusts the suction to that. This is on top of a clean-to-edge system and a maximum wireless runtime of as long as 90 minutes.

To learn more about the Dreame Z30 and see if this is the vacuum for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts.