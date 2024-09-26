Make charging effortless with Nomad's Stand One Max

HQ

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on a new charging solution from the folks over at Nomad. This is known as the Stand One Max 3rd Gen, and as for how this device differs from its predecessors, it now utilises the powers of Qi2 and wireless charging at the same time to be able to juice up three Apple gadgets at the same time more efficiently.

With this device able to charge up an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch at once, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the Nomad Stand One Max.