Majority of Star Wars Zero Company developers were furloughed just before launch

HQ

From the outside looking in, Star Wars Zero Company appeared a huge hit when it finally launched last week. Combining cinematic storytelling with precise, tactical gameplay, it has wowed fans and critics in the days following its launch. Developer Bit Reactor didn't know that ahead of time, though, and made the call to furlough the majority of its team, with the hopes that should the game sell well, that team could be brought back at a later date.

According to a new report from Game File, it's believed that around 80% of workers at Bit Reactor were furloughed, leaving a skeleton crew to deal with bugs should they arrive in post-launch versions of the game. It was a difficult decision, according to a Bit Reactor rep, but one that was made by the developer, not by Star Wars rights holder Lucasfilm or EA.

There is the hope that some of the furloughed developers could return to work at Bit Reactor, but according to former senior technical artist at the company Zachariah Scott, it might not be the case that everyone comes back on board. Right now, Bit Reactor is also concerned with a lawsuit with former studio co-founder Alison Kelly, who claims she was pushed out and is looking for compensation. The suit will go to trial in early 2027.