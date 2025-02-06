Majority of Germans back military aid to Ukraine

HQ

A recent survey by the Wahlen research group, conducted for ZDF Frontal, has shed light on how the majority of Germans feel about military support for Ukraine, with the result revealing that 67% of people are backing the idea of providing military aid to Kyiv.

Delving into the details, the survey shows that while 40% believe Germany should maintain its current level of assistance, 27% would like to see an increase in the military aid sent to Kyiv. Meanwhile, 27% of respondents support reducing the amount of help.

The survey also highlights a geographical divide, with support for Ukraine stronger in western Germany (70%) compared to the east (53%). Interestingly, the idea of German troops participating in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine also enjoys majority backing, with 69% in favor.

The survey, which involved 1,428 eligible voters, underscores that the debate surrounding military aid is far from over. In fact, it continues to captivate a significant portion of the German population, fueling a national conversation that is still very much alive.