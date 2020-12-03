Major Wasteland 3 update coming next week

You're watching Advertisements

We've really enjoyed our dystopic Colorado adventures in Wasteland 3, a game that we really liked. Of course, this does not mean there isn't any room for improvement - and that is coming next week.

In a lengthy post over at the official Inxile homepage, they explain why they call this update Meat Maker Marinade (Patch 1.2.0):

"Since launch our focus has been on resolving some of the most pertinent issues and blockers as quickly as possible. But now we've taken a bit more time and have been working on longer term fixes and balance changes. Our next patch, which we're lovingly referring to as "Meat Maker Marinade," contains a ton of improvements and fixes.

Why are we calling it Meat Maker Marinade? Well, with this update we're past most of the urgent issues and are focusing on letting the flavours soak in—balancing the sweet and salty, the sour and spicy, and allowing the co-mingling juices to fill in all corners of the gaming palate. What kind of meat is it, you ask? Come on, you know better than that. In the wasteland you never ask what kind of meat it is...

We're expecting Meat Maker Marinade to launch next week across all platforms, and of course shortly before it goes live we'll be sharing the full patch notes."

Shortly after that update, there will be another one coming (Patch 1.3.0) with even more fixes, Brazilian Portuguese and Italian language support as well as stuff for Linux and Mac. Something to look forward to, perhaps.

Wasteland 3 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox.