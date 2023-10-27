Major shake-ups in the Xbox team as Sarah Bond gets a big promotion

HQ

With Activision Blizzard joining Microsoft's gaming effort, capacity has more than doubled, a big brand like Call of Duty has its own set of special requirements, and smartphone gaming is suddenly something they're really successful at.

As a result, Phil Spencer has now presented some pretty major shake-ups for Microsoft gaming. Spencer remains at the top as the CEO of Microsoft gaming, and has promoted Sarah Bond as the new head of Xbox (both software and hardware). Regarding Bond, Spencer writes:

"To manage the platform of today and build the platform of tomorrow, we are bringing together the teams that will make this possible. Sarah Bond will lead this team as President of Xbox — bringing together Devices, Player & Creator Experiences, Platform Engineering, Strategy, Business Planning, Data & Analytics, and Business Development."

Another major change is that Bethesda will be brought closer to Xbox, to make them co-operate more and share resources. A reasonable guess is that Spencer doesn't want another Redfall situation, and Matt Booty is promoted to President of Game Content and Studios to oversee both ZeniMax (where Jamie Leder will remain in charge) and Xbox.

This is what the leadership of Microsoft gaming will look like from now on (the Activision Blizzard head honcho Bobby Kotick will leave on January 1, 2024):

Sarah Bond replied to her new role as Xbox boss like this on X, and got tons of replies and congratulations from industry veterans such as Tim Sweeney (Epic boss), Shawn Layden (former PlayStation boss) and Shuhei Yoshida (PlayStation veteran). What do you think of Sarah Bond as the new head of Xbox?