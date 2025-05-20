Major phone outage hits Spain following April blackout

Dansk
The latest news on Spain. On Tuesday, Spain faced another major infrastructure failure as a widespread Telefónica outage disrupted fixed-line voice services, including emergency hotlines in several autonomous communities, according to reports in Spanish media.
Emergency lines like 112 were affected in several regions, prompting temporary alternative numbers. The incident, reportedly tied to recent network upgrades, comes just weeks after an unprecedented power blackout left much of the Iberian Peninsula in darkness.