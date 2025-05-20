English
Major phone outage hits Spain following April blackout

Emergency lines were temporarily down across several regions after Telefónica's network upgrade triggered a nationwide disruption.

The latest news on Spain. On Tuesday, Spain faced another major infrastructure failure as a widespread Telefónica outage disrupted fixed-line voice services, including emergency hotlines in several autonomous communities, according to reports in Spanish media.

Emergency lines like 112 were affected in several regions, prompting temporary alternative numbers. The incident, reportedly tied to recent network upgrades, comes just weeks after an unprecedented power blackout left much of the Iberian Peninsula in darkness.

Madrid, Spain - April 28, 2025: Man smoking a pipe and reading a book by LED lamp light on the street after a power outage // Shutterstock

