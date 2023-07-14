Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Major Nelson leaves Xbox after 20 years

Larry Hryb has decided to go elsewhere.

There have been many changes in Microsoft's Xbox department after the really bad unveiling of the Xbox One, but some have stayed through it all. Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, the senior director corporate communications at Xbox, is probably the best known one, so today truly marks the end of era.

Larry Hryb has announced he's leaving Microsoft and Xbox after spending 20 years at the company. The reason for this is apparently just that he wants to "work on the next chapter" of his career. It doesn't sound like this means going to another gaming company or anything like that, as Hryb continues his statement by thanking all the gamers that have listened to his podcast and generally included him in their lives through the years. We'll see where his future lies after spending some well-deserved time off with his family.

It's been fun, "Major Nelson". Enjoy your time off, and I look forward to hearing what you'll be doing next.

