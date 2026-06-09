Major Nelson confirms he will be a part of the Xbox 25th Anniversary celebrations

HQ

During the FanFest held in conjunction with the Xbox Games Showcase, a familiar face to the Xbox community appeared to host the event: Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb. For nearly two decades, he was the public face of the community side of things, until he left Microsoft in 2023.

Lately, he has been frequently seen talking about Xbox and has openly expressed interest in returning to Xbox. That hasn't happened yet, however, and as mentioned, he was "just" hosting FanFest, but on social media he also writes that he will help "celebrate the Xbox 25th Anniversary as a host for the upcoming Fan Fest events."

In other words, it sounds like we'll be seeing a lot more of Larry Hryb now that Xbox is turning 25, and many are probably keeping their fingers crossed that this will continue even after that.