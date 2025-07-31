Major layoffs at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

HQ

Warner Bros. is laying off approximately 10% of its Motion Picture Group. Job cuts will be seen around marketing, production strategy, operations, and theatre ventures divisions.

As Warner Bros. Discovery looks to split into two separate entities by next year, a new structure is being put in place across Warner's major studios and other divisions. In preparation for this move, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said they'd begun assessing the current structure earlier this year.

"The exploration led to important conversations and insights to better understand how we reach audiences, what fundamental shifts should be implemented as teams work together across the world to collectively engage today's moviegoers, and what the division needs to be successful," they wrote to staff (via Deadline). "We know news like this is never easy, and we are tremendously grateful to our departing team members whose contributions throughout their time at Warner Bros. Pictures has made a lasting impact on both of us, and so many of you. They each have a lot to be proud of."

Warner Bros. has had somewhat of a mixed year when it comes to movie releases, but overall it seems to be on the up with big winners like Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, and Superman.