"Major incident" declared as heathland wildfire breaks out on Suffolk coast in England

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We've been closely covering the ongoing intense summer conditions affecting Europe, with wildfires decimating much of France and Spain, and even now causing immeasurable damage in Greece. Building on the recent report revealing half of England is now in drought conditions, another "major incident" has been declared, seeing a significant wildfire breakout on the Suffolk coast of England, seeing yet another European nation combating blazes.

As per BBC News, the large wildfire was reported on Wednesday afternoon (July 29), but has since evolved and caused 90 firefighters to respond to the scene and fight the blaze. Locals and holiday park and homes residents have been evacuated from the area, with the current affected zone stretching around the Dunwich Heath and the Westleton Village areas.

The developing situation has recently seen the wildfire be declared a "major incident" with around 10 hectares of land currently on fire, which while a fraction of what Spain and France are facing, could be a signal of what's to come since dry and warm conditions are expected in much of the UK for a few more days.

No injuries have been reported as of yet and likewise the nearby nuclear site known as Sizewell B is not said to be at risk.