Major game studios close over LA fires

As deadly fires continue to sweep across Los Angeles, destroying homes and even taking lives, much of the city has effectively shut down to allow as many people to seek shelter as possible. That includes major game studios, which have been forced to shut down their offices for the time being.

"Employee safety and well-being is our top priority," an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told PC Gamer. "We're actively monitoring the situation as it is quickly evolving. We've been in contact with the employees closest to the impacted areas to confirm their safety and provide resources."

"Sitting at my office desk in Burbank, which is right next to a balcony, and the wind outside sounds like when you're near the ocean and hear waves crashing against the beach," wrote Insomniac Games senior writer Nick Folkman via Bluesky.

Riot Games CEO Dylan Jadeja said on LinkedIn that "nothing can be said to truly acknowledge the pain and suffering that we are witnessing unfold in the communities so many of us call home."

With erratic winds of up to 100mph, the fires have spread all across LA, and are consuming tens of thousands of acres of land. It's no surprise that studios are closing their doors for now, as more important things are at stake.