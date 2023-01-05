Maisie Williams Was Almost Ellie in a The Last of Us Movie

When making a video game adaptation, especially one that uses characters from the game, it's important to get the casting right. There are going to be angry fans no matter what you do, but if you get a good cast, you can at least lessen the hate somewhat.

For a title as popular as The Last of Us, then, one can only imagine the difficulty there was in casting such an adaptation. While HBO's series has done a good job, the canned The Last of Us movie had two actresses in mind for the role of Ellie, with one being Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones fame while another was Kaitlyn Dever, known for her roles in Booksmart and Ticket to Paradise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams had a chat with Neil Druckmann early on, and Dever actually had a table reading, but as the project collapsed and the HBO series rolled around, both actresses had got too old for the role of Ellie.

This does seem a slightly strange conclusion, considering Bella Ramsey is 19 playing Ellie, but what do you think? Let us know.