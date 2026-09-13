Maisie Williams isn't confident about an Arya Stark Game of Thrones spinoff

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HBO and Warner Bros. seem to have settled on a path ahead when it comes to extending the world of Game of Thrones. Instead of exploring beyond the events of the main show with dedicated sequels and follow-ups, the idea now revolves around targeting different points in Westerosi history, something we've already seen in practice with House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and will see again with the anticipated Aegon's Conquest movie.

In fact, most ideas to go beyond the core show have all but been shut down, with the most advanced and most fitting being the one surrounding Kit Harington's Jon Snow, with this 'sequel' project now firmly on ice.

It's because of this the rumours revolving around continuing the story of Maisie Williams' Arya Stark also seemed a tad peculiar, even if the character's ending in Game of Thrones literally opens a whole world of opportunities.

Speaking on this matter in a recent interview with The Guardian, Williams has all but affirmed she isn't confident an Arya Stark follow-up would even work.

"I saw that, too! I was like, huh? I don't know, really. She would have to be developed in some way because I feel like I've changed so much, and I feel like what people loved about Arya is that she was always a child doing things that were quite grownup."

With even Williams unsure, would you be interested in an Arya Stark spinoff show?