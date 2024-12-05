English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
MainFrames

MainFrames to launch on PC and Switch in March

The platformer just appeared at the PC Gaming Show.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Developer Assoupi has just revealed during the ongoing PC Gaming Show that the platformer MainFrames will be debuting and arriving on PC and Nintendo Switch in March. The reveal presented a glimpse at the action and the light-puzzle challenges that the game will offer when it launches on March 6.

For those unaware of MainFrames, this game revolves around the character of Floppy, a computer program that is driven to discover its true purpose and origins. It's designed to be a little tricky and challenging, but also a bit humorous, silly, and even rewarding thanks to the various boss battles that are worked in.

The full description for MainFrames adds: "From hopping between program windows on a computer monitor to rearranging desktop icons to discover routes forward, a torrent of new challenges and peculiar puzzles await in each of MainFrames' levels - including boss fight-style creations controlled by the operating system itself."

With MainFrames arriving in the spring, you can see some screenshots of the game below.

MainFrames
MainFrames

Related texts



Loading next content