Maika Monroe's heart rate hit 170 bpm when first seeing Nicolas Cage as Longlegs

HQ

Longlegs has been a pretty exciting project to follow as of late. Not only has the marketing campaign been absolutely excellent with interesting and unique ways to tease and present the film, but the critical reception has been phenomenal, with many citing the movie as one of the scariest films of late, potentially even ever.

Speaking about the film and the terror it exudes, a clip has now been shown of actress Maika Monroe as she meets and gets to see Nicolas Cage for the first time in his costume and complete make-up for the serial killer character of Longlegs. We don't get to see Cage's character in the clip, but we do get to hear Monroe's actual heartbeat as she undertakes the encounter, which was clearly terrifying for her as her heart rate managed to clock in at 170 bpm.

You can see the clip below for a teaser of what Longlegs might put you through when you either catch it in cinemas or at home eventually.