Maika Monroe succumbs to darkness in horror flick Victorian Psycho

Maika Monroe has become quite a popular face in the world of horror films, as the actress has recently appeared in Longlegs, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, and even the Resident Evil Requiem live-action promotional short called Evil Has Always Had a Name. Soon, she'll be returning to expand the genre even further, all in a twisted and period project called Victorian Psycho.

Coming from director Zachary Wigon, Victorian Psycho sees Monroe play a young governess who takes on a role at a remote manor house, and soon proceeds to let her inner demons out, brutally killing other staff and otherwise engaging in a manner of eccentric and unsettling endeavours.

The mysterious synopsis adds: "Set in Victorian England, Victorian Psycho sees an eccentric governess arrive at a remote gothic manor, where strange happenings stir suspicion that she's not what she seems."

With Jason Isaacs, Ruth Wilson, and Thomasin McKenzie among the cast, you'll be able to watch Victorian Psycho quite soon as the movie will be arriving in cinemas this autumn. The exact premiere date is not mentioned by production company Bleecker Street, but you can see a trailer for the film below for a taste of what it will bring to the table.