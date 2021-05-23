Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Maid of Sker

Maid of Sker is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on May 26

Several new FPS Challenge Modes are also coming to the horror.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Wales Interactive has just announced that a boatload of content is arriving to its survival horror Maid of Sker on May 26.

Firstly, the game is receiving next-gen enhancements for PS5 and Xbox Series and this is a free upgrade for all existing owners. On these consoles, there will be both a Fidelity Mode, which runs at 4K 30 FPS, and a Performance Mode, which runs at 1440p 60 FPS. Additionally, loading times will be improved, and on PS5, the game will utitlise haptic feedback on the DualSense to enhance sounds such as footsteps and gunshots.

Lastly, several FPS Challenge Modes have been added to the game and these are available on last-gen versions too. These are titled The Long Night, Axe of Kindness, Nightmare at the Hotel and In Darkness. Along with the Challenge Modes, 10 new Achievements/ Trophies have been added, as well as four new weapons and six new enemy types for you to encounter.

Maid of Sker

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy