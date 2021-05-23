Maid of Sker is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on May 26

You're watching Advertisements

Wales Interactive has just announced that a boatload of content is arriving to its survival horror Maid of Sker on May 26.

Firstly, the game is receiving next-gen enhancements for PS5 and Xbox Series and this is a free upgrade for all existing owners. On these consoles, there will be both a Fidelity Mode, which runs at 4K 30 FPS, and a Performance Mode, which runs at 1440p 60 FPS. Additionally, loading times will be improved, and on PS5, the game will utitlise haptic feedback on the DualSense to enhance sounds such as footsteps and gunshots.

Lastly, several FPS Challenge Modes have been added to the game and these are available on last-gen versions too. These are titled The Long Night, Axe of Kindness, Nightmare at the Hotel and In Darkness. Along with the Challenge Modes, 10 new Achievements/ Trophies have been added, as well as four new weapons and six new enemy types for you to encounter.