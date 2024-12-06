Mai Shiranui is getting ready to join Street Fighter 6 in a first teaser-trailer

HQ

Although Street Fighter V was a success in the end, it had a very shaky start and probably contributed to the series not growing as it should. With Street Fighter 6, however, Capcom seems to have found its way again, and it's selling like hotcakes with satisfied fans and is continuously getting great developer support.

Now Capcom announces via Instagram that it's time to release a new fighter for the series, and this time in the form of a guest appearance we think will make a lot of people happy - namely the Fatal Fury legend and fan-favorite ninja Mai Shiranui.

We don't know exactly when this kunoichi will join us just yet, but we've got a first teaser trailer showing that she has all her iconic attacks intact and thus looks like a very interesting addition. Check out Mai kicking butt below ahead of her arrival "early 2025".