Many of us assumed we'd have seen Mahershala Ali viciously chopping up vampires as Blade in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film by this point, but the project was immensely discombobulated and has now been cancelled altogether, with Ali's future as Blade all but dead in the water.

Fortunately his swordsmanship training to become Blade has seemingly been put to good use, as in the upcoming Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, we get to see Ali starring as a religiously-devoted hitman who eliminates his targets with a blade and not a firearm.

Yep, Ali will soon be headlining a film where he gets to show off his sword skills, albeit in a very unique setup when compared to a Blade outing. Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother follows Ali's Latif as he travels across the state of Houston while trying to protect his children from forces and threats that have begun to hunt him down. Needless to say, it's not a film for the faint of heart.

Coming from director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Tramell Tillman, and John Cho, and with the premiere planned for September 25, you can see the trailer for Amazon MGM Studios flick below.