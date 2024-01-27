Magtame Cables finally let you deal with all your cluttered wires

HQ

Cables. They might not be as exciting as a new pair of headphones, a massive OLED monitor, or one of the many other gadgets that we get to look at in our Quick Look videos, but they are arguably some of the most vital accessories for our daily lives.

And yet, until now no one has managed to make a cable that doesn't get annoyingly tangled as soon as you go to put it in a bag. Magtame's cables use magnets, placed on the coil of the cables to let you create a near-perfect circle each time you're done with them.

It's a simple solution, but one that we're very grateful for as people who use a lot of different wires that always seem to get tangled. Check out our full thoughts below: