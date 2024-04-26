Magnus plays with Lego in the latest episode of Quick Look

It isn't very often that we get to play with Lego during the working day, but this is one of the instances where it has happened. As part of the latest episode of Quick look, we've got our hands on the Icons series Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter set, and have even gone so far as to build it on-camera and to present that process to you in a speedy timelapse format.

Our very own Magnus has sat down and constructed the 1,300 piece set, all just after sharing some thoughts and opinions about the set and what makes it so unique. Be sure to check out the special Quick Look video below to see how the Lego Ornithopter looks in-person.