Magnus Carlsen also takes the Blitz crown and adds 20th World Champion title in chess

HQ

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen won his sixth title in World Rapid Championship last weekend in Doha, Qatar, and now has added a ninth World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha, Qatar, defeating Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the final of the fastests time variation of the sport. It is his 20th World Championship title across the three time controls in chess, and for the fifth time takes the double crown in rapid and blitz in the same year.

Carlsen already won the Blitz Chess title last year, but chose to share it with Ian Nepomniachtchi. That didn't set a precedent, and Carlsen won the title alone, even if he didn't win every match, and his usual rage bursts became viral in the day and hours before eventually lifting the title...

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results", posted Carlsen on social media.

In the women's category, 21-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva from Ubzekistan beat Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk and added a third Blitz World Champion title.