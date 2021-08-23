Magikoopa Kamek is coming soon to Mario Kart Tour

HQ

Following the addition of the Cheep-Cheep Island course this summer, Mario Kart Tour is about to receive even more brand-new content. Nintendo has revealed that Magikoopa Kamek is joining the line-up of racers within the game and will be debuting within the upcoming Kamek Tour. It's unclear just when the tour will start, however.

As highlighted by Nintendo Life, this will be the first time that Kamek will be a playable driver within Mario Kart which makes his debut all the more exciting. An emblem for Kamek was reportedly unearthed in the unused files Mario Kart 8, but the character sadly never made it into the game alongside newcomers like the Inklings.

Are you able to spot Kamek lurking in the photo below?