Magic: The Gathering's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection features cards inspired by the games

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been facing a bit of a resurgence as of late across a variety of different entertainment mediums. New films have been storming into cinemas while the Turtles have been key players in the world of video games again too thanks to projects like Shredder's Revenge.

Speaking about the latter, as part of the latest Magic: The Gathering collection based on the TMNT brand, it has been confirmed that a bunch of the cards are based on the Turtles' presence in video games.

In total, there are 15 "pixel" cards, eight of which are rare and seven that are mythic, and each "feature an old-school art style, complete with a new card frame and font designed to capture gigabytes of your retro gaming memories."

We've been shown an example of some of these cards, including Leonardo, The Balance, Splinter, The Mentor, and Heroes in a Half Shell, and each will make you want to re-download Shredder's Revenge and kick some Foot Clan arse all over again.

As for when the TMNT Magic: The Gathering collection launches, it's set to debut on March 6, and you can head over here to read more about the various other types of cards and the bundles that they will be sold in.

