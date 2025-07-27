Magic: The Gathering's Final Fantasy crossover becomes an instant collector's item

HQ

Sure, new Magic: The Gathering expansions usually sell well. But no one could have predicted the massive success of the new Final Fantasy-themed set, which sold out in no time and raked in a staggering 200 million USD in just one day for Hasbro.

Every product in the set - not just display boxes - vanished quickly, and the hype shows no sign of slowing down. Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks revealed that they increased production four times before release, but even that wasn't enough.

"We couldn't produce enough. I think we increased production runs on it four times pre-release. It was substantially-by many, many very high double-digit percentages-ahead of any other production run we've ever done, and we left the market wanting more," he told GameSpot.

The biggest pressure was on the so-called Collector Boosters, which include exclusive cards not found in regular boosters. As a result, sealed boxes of these Collector Boosters are now selling for close to $1,000 on platforms like eBay.

Were you lucky enough to snag anything from MTG's Final Fantasy line?