Magic: The Gathering's designer has responded to criticism of the card game's new crossovers

HQ

After announcing that Magic: The Gathering would crossover with popular franchises such as Fallout and Assassin's Creed in 2024, head designer Mark Rosewater has responded to criticisms that he has received from fans.

As noted by TheGamer, Rosewater stated: "My goal on this blog is to share with you my best sense of where Magic design is at that moment. Often Magic moves in directions I can't predict. If you asked me ten years ago, as many people actually did, I wouldn't have predicted Universes Beyond."

This is quite different to what he said back in 2018 when he was asked whether the game would "consider licensing a different IP and creating different cards for it." Back then, he said "Magic is one cohesive game and not a hodge podge of different things. In other words, we want Magic to be our thing and not someone else's."

What are your thoughts on these new Universes Beyond sets?

Thanks, Eurogamer.