Magic: The Gathering reveals its Marvel Super Heroes collection, to launch later this month

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We've been keeping up to date with developments and new sets from the world of Magic: The Gathering for a good while to this point, including in regards to the recent Monster Hunter collaboration, the Avatar: The Last Airbender set, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bundle, and even the recent Secrets of Strixhaven expansion. Now we're building on this by turning our attention to the world of Marvel superheroes.

The next major crossover coming to Magic: The Gathering is known as Marvel Super Heroes, and it's a massive set that will be launching in full on June 26. It will offer cards based on many of Marvel's heroes, villains, settings, items, and more, and we've gathered the entire card range from the main set below for your viewing pleasure.

The set will introduce a slate of new Commander cards, including Captain America, Doctor Doom, Loki, Black Panther, Mr. Fantastic, Iron Man, and more, plus a slate of scenes and lands that often depict Marvel characters battling or relaxing in the background. To add to this, expect a big focus on The Mind Stone from the Infinity Stones, with the gem regarded as a Legendary Artefact and coming in a variety of designs.

Lastly, there will be a range of cards that pay homage to iconic comic book covers, including the four you can see below that depict Thanos, The Mad Titan, The Invincible Iron Man, Elektra, Daughter of the Hand, and Doctor Doom.

Will you be adding cards from this crossover to your Magic: The Gathering collection?