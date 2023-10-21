Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Magic: The Gathering is getting a Fallout crossover in March 2024

Pre-orders for the set are now available.

The worlds of Fallout and Magic: The Gathering are set to collide next March, with a brand-new collection of four decks.

Released as part of the popular card games' Universes Beyond collection, Magic: The Gathering - Fallout includes sci-fi tech and characters from every Fallout game since 1997. The four decks contained in the collection are known as Scrappy Survivors, Science!, Hail, Ceasar, and Mutant Menace. You can pre-order the new collection here.

"We hope to pay homage to Fallout's high-energy, high-action, post-nuclear RPG roots. Whether you join the side of some of Fallout's most infamous characters or choose to play as a Vault survivor fighting gangs of raiders, super-mutants, irradiated monsters, and pre-war robots, life in the wastes won't be easy," Wizards of the Coast said.

