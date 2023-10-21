Magic: The Gathering is getting a Fallout crossover in March 2024

HQ

The worlds of Fallout and Magic: The Gathering are set to collide next March, with a brand-new collection of four decks.

Released as part of the popular card games' Universes Beyond collection, Magic: The Gathering - Fallout includes sci-fi tech and characters from every Fallout game since 1997. The four decks contained in the collection are known as Scrappy Survivors, Science!, Hail, Ceasar, and Mutant Menace. You can pre-order the new collection here.

"We hope to pay homage to Fallout's high-energy, high-action, post-nuclear RPG roots. Whether you join the side of some of Fallout's most infamous characters or choose to play as a Vault survivor fighting gangs of raiders, super-mutants, irradiated monsters, and pre-war robots, life in the wastes won't be easy," Wizards of the Coast said.